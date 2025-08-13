Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Arrive With a Panoramic Sunroof?

Spotted testing on Indian roads

Expected to break cover later this year

Skoda Auto India has been testing the updated Kushaq on Indian and international grounds for a while now. The spy shots from each occasion reveal fresh details, and this time, we have an update on what will be a highly popular addition to the model.

As seen in the images here, the facelifted Skoda Kushaq is partially wrapped. While the camo hides the changes to the front and rear ends, a photo taken from a higher angle hints at a panoramic sunroof. Skoda’s mid-size SUV currently offers a single-pane electric sunroof, thereby signalling a crucial update for the model.

Apart from the said feature, the Kushaq facelift is also likely to receive updates in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, tweaked lighting equipment, new upholstery, fresh alloy wheels, and ventilated front seats. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite.

We expect the refreshed Skoda Kushaq to carry over the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as the outgoing car. The transmission options, including the six-speed manual and the seven-speed DCT automatic units, could be carried over unchanged, while an eight-speed unit will substitute the six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

