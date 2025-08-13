CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Arrive With a Panoramic Sunroof?

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    31,426 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Arrive With a Panoramic Sunroof?
    • Spotted testing on Indian roads
    • Expected to break cover later this year

    Skoda Auto India has been testing the updated Kushaq on Indian and international grounds for a while now. The spy shots from each occasion reveal fresh details, and this time, we have an update on what will be a highly popular addition to the model.

    Skoda Kushaq facelift Left Side View

    As seen in the images here, the facelifted Skoda Kushaq is partially wrapped. While the camo hides the changes to the front and rear ends, a photo taken from a higher angle hints at a panoramic sunroof. Skoda’s mid-size SUV currently offers a single-pane electric sunroof, thereby signalling a crucial update for the model.

    Apart from the said feature, the Kushaq facelift is also likely to receive updates in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, tweaked lighting equipment, new upholstery, fresh alloy wheels, and ventilated front seats. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite.

    Skoda Kushaq facelift Rear View

    We expect the refreshed Skoda Kushaq to carry over the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as the outgoing car. The transmission options, including the six-speed manual and the seven-speed DCT automatic units, could be carried over unchanged, while an eight-speed unit will substitute the six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

    Image Source

    Skoda Kushaq facelift Image
    Skoda Kushaq facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    2025 Citroen C3X Launched: Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Mahindra BE 6 to Get a New Version? Debuts Tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq facelift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Aug
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Kiger Facelift
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Renault Kiger Facelift

    Rs. 6.20 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7

    Rs. 35.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    By CarWale Team08 Jul 2025
    71678 Views
    520 Likes
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    By CarWale Team21 Apr 2025
    63771 Views
    377 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Arrive With a Panoramic Sunroof?