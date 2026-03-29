Skoda Kushaq Facelift Sportline Mid-spec Variant Reaches Dealers

Launched earlier this month

Prices start at Rs. 10.69 lakh

Skoda Auto India introduced the new Kushaq facelift last week, with prices starting at Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the mid-spec Sportline variant of this mid-size SUV, which rivals the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Hyundai Creta, among others, has started arriving at local dealerships.

Finished in a shade of Carbon Steel, the 2026 Kushaq Sportline variant features segmented LED DRLs on the grille, LED headlamps, integrated spoiler, rear wiper, LED tail lights, and illuminated Skoda lettering on the tailgate. Further, there is a blacked-out treatment for elements like the roof rails, shark-fin antenna, 17-inch wheels, front and rear bumper inserts, B-pillars, grille, and the Skoda badging on the fenders.

Inside, this mid-spec variant of the Kushaq facelift comes equipped with six airbags, TPMS, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, coloured instrument cluster, ambient lighting, fabric seat upholstery, 10-inch touchscreen unit, single-pane sunroof, aluminium pedals, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, sliding front armrest, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, reverse parking camera with guidelines, front and rear parking sensors, cooled glovebox, wireless phone mirroring, and USB type-C charging ports.

The Skoda Kushaq Sportline variant is available only with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm. Transmission options include six-speed manual and eight-speed torque converter automatic units, with a claimed mileage of up to 19.66kmpl. We have driven the new Kushaq, and you can read our review on the website.

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