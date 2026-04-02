Skoda Kushaq Facelift Deliveries Commence: Sales Boost Plans Decoded

Prices start at Rs. 10.69 lakh

Gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission

Price and rivals

Barely a fortnight after announcing the prices, Skoda has begun delivering the new Kushaq facelift across the country. Priced from Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), its competition includes the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, Volkswagen Taigun, and the MG Astor.

Kushaq Facelift's Sales Plans Decoded

Skoda has taken a slightly different approach with the Kushaq this time around. While its aim may not be to dethrone the Creta, it does plan to boost sales by offering value from the lower variants itself. Take the case of the electric sunroof, which is available right from the base variant, and even if it’s a single pane unit, it does offer value to customers looking for this popular feature, and most rivals, if not all, miss out on it in their respective entry-level offerings. Similarly, the new eight-speed automatic gearbox is also available right from the base Classic+ version, thus not just giving a wider choice to the audience, but also democratising an automatic in lower variants.

The facelifted Kushaq seen here is finished in a shade of Deep Black, which is one of the 13 paints offered with the compact SUV. Further, it is available in five variants, namely Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.

New Kushaq Specifications

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is offered with the same set of engines as its predecessor, which include 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol units. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, while eight-speed torque converter automatic and seven-speed DCT units are available as options. We have driven the car with the new eight-speed transmission, and you can read our review on the website.

Image Source