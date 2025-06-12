Skoda Kushaq Facelift Coming Soon

Featuring design and equipment updates

No mechanical changes expected

The Skoda Kushaq is in its fourth year here in India, and there is no denying the fact that it is due for a midlife facelift. Thankfully, Skoda India is well aware of it, and is readying a major update for the Kushaq with a revised design and more features.

The competition has caught up big time since the Kushaq was introduced in 2021, featuring more equipment, powertrain options, and wider aftersales network. Naturally, Skoda wants to bring back the momentum with the facelifted version. As seen in our spy images, the updates are expected to be cosmetic, and will focus on moving the Kushaq to Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language. This design philosophy debuted in India with the Kylaq, and will be seen in future Skoda models over the next two years.

The pictures also reveal an ADAS package, although Skoda has been tight-lipped about its plans for driver’s assistance systems for the Indian market. The Kushaq facelift is expected to get a 360-degree camera and improved connected car system as a part of the package.

Mechanically, the Kushaq facelift will remain the same as the existing car. Currently, the car comes with either a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo or a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The former makes 114bhp and 178Nm, while the larger 1.5-litre unit makes 148bhp and 250Nm.