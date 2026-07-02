CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched in India at Rs. 66.99 Lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    23,780 Views
    Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched in India at Rs. 66.99 Lakh
    • All 50 units sold out
    • Powered by a 261bhp, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    Skoda India has officially launched the Kodiaq RS in the country at Rs. 66.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The performance-focused variant of the brand's flagship three-row SUV arrives as a limited-run CBU import, with only 50 units allocated for India, all of which were booked within six minutes of bookings opening on 22 June. It sits above the L&K in the Kodiaq lineup and marks the first time Skoda has brought the RS badge to an SUV body in India.

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kodiaq RS takes the standard car's familiar silhouette and sharpens it with a set of purposeful visual changes. It gets blacked-out treatment across the grille, ORVMs, and window line. The blacked-out D-pillar adds a visual length to the side profile, while 20-inch alloy wheels with a petal-like design and red brake callipers give it a good stance. At the rear, a mildly revised bumper houses dual exhausts exclusive to the RS, and all badges including the vRS identifier front and rear are finished in black.

    Inside, the RS identity continues with a full black cabin finished with red contrast stitching throughout. The front sport seats come with electric adjustment, ventilation, heating, and a memory function. The three-spoke steering wheel gets the vRS badge and the 12.9-inch infotainment screen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, dual wireless charging pads, a frameless auto-dimming IRVM, and rear sunblinds for second row passengers complete the cabin package. The Kodiaq RS seats seven, though the third row is better suited for occasional use rather than regular adult occupancy.

    Interior Dashboard

    The Kodiaq RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine retuned to produce 261bhp and 400Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Skoda claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 231kmph.

    At Rs. 66.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Kodiaq RS commands a significant premium over the standard Kodiaq L&K. With all 50 units already accounted for and no confirmed second batch from Skoda, it remains, for now, a car that is easier to admire than to buy.

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Image
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Rs. 66.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    New Car Launches And Unveils in India in July 2026

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Jul
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Rs. 66.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jul
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Jun
    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C
    Rs. 47.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3 X
    Citroen eC3 X
    Rs. 9.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota New Hilux
    Toyota New Hilux

    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Starlight 560
    MG Starlight 560

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sorento Hybrid
    Kia Sorento Hybrid

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
    Maruti XL6 Facelift

    Rs. 11.52 - 14.47 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Jul 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift
    Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Rs. 9.50 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 79.70 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 82.88 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 77.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 79.70 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 84.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 73.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 84.23 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 77.51 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 76.10 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched in India at Rs. 66.99 Lakh