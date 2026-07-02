Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched in India at Rs. 66.99 Lakh

All 50 units sold out

Powered by a 261bhp, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda India has officially launched the Kodiaq RS in the country at Rs. 66.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The performance-focused variant of the brand's flagship three-row SUV arrives as a limited-run CBU import, with only 50 units allocated for India, all of which were booked within six minutes of bookings opening on 22 June. It sits above the L&K in the Kodiaq lineup and marks the first time Skoda has brought the RS badge to an SUV body in India.

The Kodiaq RS takes the standard car's familiar silhouette and sharpens it with a set of purposeful visual changes. It gets blacked-out treatment across the grille, ORVMs, and window line. The blacked-out D-pillar adds a visual length to the side profile, while 20-inch alloy wheels with a petal-like design and red brake callipers give it a good stance. At the rear, a mildly revised bumper houses dual exhausts exclusive to the RS, and all badges including the vRS identifier front and rear are finished in black.

Inside, the RS identity continues with a full black cabin finished with red contrast stitching throughout. The front sport seats come with electric adjustment, ventilation, heating, and a memory function. The three-spoke steering wheel gets the vRS badge and the 12.9-inch infotainment screen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, dual wireless charging pads, a frameless auto-dimming IRVM, and rear sunblinds for second row passengers complete the cabin package. The Kodiaq RS seats seven, though the third row is better suited for occasional use rather than regular adult occupancy.

The Kodiaq RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine retuned to produce 261bhp and 400Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Skoda claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 231kmph.

At Rs. 66.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Kodiaq RS commands a significant premium over the standard Kodiaq L&K. With all 50 units already accounted for and no confirmed second batch from Skoda, it remains, for now, a car that is easier to admire than to buy.