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    Skoda Kodiaq Recalled: Over 200 Units Affected

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Skoda Kodiaq Recalled: Over 200 Units Affected
    • Issue related to inner frame of front seats
    • Could result in increased risk of injury in case of an accident

    Skoda Auto India has issued an official recall for the Kodiaq SUV. The recall pertains to over 200 units of the new-gen model, which was launched in India about a year ago, with prices starting at Rs. 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the model is now priced from Rs. 39.99 lakh onwards.

    Exterior Right Side View

    As per the official details, 221 units of the Skoda Kodiaq produced between 10 March and 8 December, 2025 are affected. Additionally, the carmaker is likely to fix the issue at no cost to the customer.

    Exterior Front View

    The recall for the Skoda Kodiaq pertains to an issue with the edge of the inner frame of the front seats, which may compromise the protection reliability of the side airbags when activated. This situation may reduce the protective effect of the side airbag, which could result in an increased risk of injury to passengers in the event of an accident in which the side airbag is deployed.

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    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

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    PuneRs. 47.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 50.50 Lakh
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    ChandigarhRs. 45.66 Lakh

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