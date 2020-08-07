CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kodiaq petrol variant launch delayed; to arrive in early 2021

    Skoda Kodiaq petrol variant launch delayed; to arrive in early 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    976 Views
    Skoda Kodiaq petrol variant launch delayed; to arrive in early 2021

    - Skoda Kodiaq petrol will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI engine

    - The model could be offered in the L&K and Scout trims at launch

    Due to the BS6 emission norms, Skoda discontinued its diesel line-up in India, which included a range of models, including the Kodiaq. The full-size SUV was initially scheduled to make a come-back with a petrol powertrain later this year.

    According to Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq petrol variant has been pushed to early 2021. The rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, the Kodiaq petrol is likely to have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Under the hood of the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol will be a 2.0-litre TSI engine that is capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission with a 4x4 system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 211kmph.

    The new Skoda Kodiaq petrol could be offered in L&K as well as the Scout trim at launch. The model is expected to come equipped with a virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control and electrically adjustable front seats with memory function.

    • Skoda
    • Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    • Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Skoda-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8 - 12 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 10th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars