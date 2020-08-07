Skoda Kodiaq petrol variant launch delayed; to arrive in early 2021

- Skoda Kodiaq petrol will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI engine

- The model could be offered in the L&K and Scout trims at launch

Due to the BS6 emission norms, Skoda discontinued its diesel line-up in India, which included a range of models, including the Kodiaq. The full-size SUV was initially scheduled to make a come-back with a petrol powertrain later this year.

According to Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq petrol variant has been pushed to early 2021. The rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, the Kodiaq petrol is likely to have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the hood of the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol will be a 2.0-litre TSI engine that is capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission with a 4x4 system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 211kmph.

The new Skoda Kodiaq petrol could be offered in L&K as well as the Scout trim at launch. The model is expected to come equipped with a virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control and electrically adjustable front seats with memory function.