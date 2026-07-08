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    Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spied on Test; Official Reveal Next Year

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    Sagar Bhanushali
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    Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spied on Test; Official Reveal Next Year
    • Featuring revised styling and refreshed tech
    • Will be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq has only recently gone on sale, but the Czech carmaker has already begun working on its first mid-life update. Fresh spy shots from Europe show the facelifted SUV undergoing testing in the Alps, offering a clearer look at some of the styling revisions planned for the premium three-row SUV.

    Despite the heavy camouflage, the prototype appears to feature redesigned split LED headlamps, updated daytime running light signatures, a revised grille pattern, and a reworked front bumper. The rear section is also expected to receive new LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper, while fresh alloy wheel designs and additional exterior paint options are likely to be part of the update.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Side View

    The interior is expected to retain the current dashboard layout, complete with a free-standing infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. However, Skoda could introduce updated software, new graphics, and subtle revisions to the steering wheel and centre console to enhance the user experience.

    Globally, the Kodiaq is currently offered with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, and these options are expected to continue with the facelift. Skoda may also make minor tweaks to improve efficiency and emissions compliance. For India, the development is particularly interesting because the second-generation Kodiaq was launched here only recently. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Rear Three Quarter
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