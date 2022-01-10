CarWale
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 34.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 34.99 lakh

    - The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three variants across four colours

    - The model will be powered by a new BS6 compliant 187bhp, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    The new Skoda Kodiaq facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model receives a tweaked exterior design, new features on the inside, as well as a new petrol engine.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Front View

    On the outside, the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq features the signature butterfly grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround, LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, refreshed LED tail lights, and silver roof rails.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink connectivity, three-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, 12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with cooling, heating, and memory functions, cruise control, 625W Canton-sourced 12-speaker music system, wireless charging, and virtual pedal for boot access. The model receives safety features in the form of nine airbags, dynamic chassis control, MBA, HBA, MKB, ASR, EDS, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, HHC, and HDC.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Dashboard

    Under the hood, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the four-wheel-drive system. The model is offered in three variants including Style. Sportline, and L&K, and the variant-wise features can be read here. Customers can choose from four colours including Moon White Metallic, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift (all prices are ex-showroom):

    Kodiaq facelift Style: Rs 34.99 lakh         

    Kodiaq facelift Sportline: Rs 35.99 lakh

    Kodiaq facelift L&K: Rs 37.49 lakh

    New Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India: Variants explained
    Kia Carens bookings to open this week – What to expect?

