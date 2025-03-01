Skoda Kodiaq delisted from website; new-gen model to launch soon?

Second-gen Kodiaq showcased last month

Will get an updated design and new features

Skoda Auto India has removed the first-gen Kodiaq from its official website, hinting that the model has been discontinued for the local market. This update comes along, as the carmaker is set to introduce the second-gen version of the SUV in the coming months.

The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq was unveiled in October 2024, following which it was spotted testing on Indian roads sans camouflage. The new-gen SUV brings along an updated design and a refreshed feature list. We have detailed the changes, and you can read about the same on our website.

Under the hood, the 2025 Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The 187bhp power output is likely to be bumped up to 200 bhp, while the torque figure of 320Nm may remain unchanged.