Skoda India Turns 25: Slavia Limited Edition Launched at Rs. 15.63 lakh

Launched alongside the Kushaq and Kylaq Limited Editions

Gets cosmetic upgrades

Skoda India is celebrating 25 years in the country this month, and to mark the occasion, the carmaker has introduced special Limited Editions of three of its popular models — the Slavia, Kushaq, and the Kylaq. Most of the changes are cosmetic.

The Skoda Slavia Limited Edition sports an all-black exterior with Tornado Red accents and a Monte Carlo body kit, adding a sporty touch to the sedan. Other notable additions include underbody lights, puddle lamps, and a 25-year badge on the pillar, signifying the milestone. Inside, it is equipped with a 360-degree surround camera.

Mechanically, the model remains unchanged, continuing with the same powertrain options As for the prices, the Slavia Limited Edition is available at Rs. 15.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol manual variant. The automatic version of the same powertrain is priced at Rs. 16.73 lakh. Customers can also opt for the Slavia Limited Edition with the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a DSG gearbox, priced at Rs. 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom).