    Skoda India to foray into pre-owned car business

    Skoda India to foray into pre-owned car business

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,584 Views
    Skoda India to foray into pre-owned car business

    - Working on final brand strategy for India

    - Pre-owned car segment expected to boost overall car sales

    Skoda Auto India plans to mark its presence in the organised pre-owned car business along with a few pilot projects this year. Internationally, Das WeltAuto is used by the parent company Volkswagen, however, in the Indian market the brand is yet to take a call on the final brand strategy. As stated to the media, the pre-owned car segment is further expected to boost the overall car sales for Skoda. 

    The Skoda pre-owned car business will offer premium used car service on the vehicles listed on its portal. The Czech car manufacturer will also offer in-house financing options via its financial service arm. Additionally, the used car division is also expected to offer warranty along with other set of benefits. 

    Skoda has no immediate plans to rehaul its product portfolio or introduce new discounts to push sales in the country. It is believed that the company will continue to distinguish itself as a value premium car company. More details about Skoda’s pre-owned car business will be known in the days to come.

