Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda India resumes operations at select dealerships

Skoda India resumes operations at select dealerships

May 07, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
700 Views
Write a comment
Skoda India resumes operations at select dealerships

- Skoda India restarts operations at seven dealerships

- The company recently began deliveries of the Octavia RS 245

Skoda Auto India has resumed operations at select dealerships across the country. One of the recently reopened dealerships also delivered the Octavia RS 245, details of which can be read here.

Even as the brand has restarted operations at seven dealerships, Skoda has begun accepting online bookings for all the models in the product range. The company recently opened bookings for the Rapid 1.0-TSI and Karoq, ahead of their respective launches that are expected to take place once the lockdown is lifted.

Skoda resumed operations at its factory in Czech Republic on 27 April, although the factory in India is yet to resume operations. Apart from the Karoq and Rapid 1.0-TSI, the company will also launch the Superb facelift, Vision IN SUV and fourth-gen Octavia in the near future.

  • Skoda
  • Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia
  • Octavia RS 245
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.68 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 21.66 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.82 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.99 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1088 Likes
166310 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104159 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW 8 SeriesBMW 8 Series

8th May 2020

1.05Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in