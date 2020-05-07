Skoda India resumes operations at select dealerships

- Skoda India restarts operations at seven dealerships

- The company recently began deliveries of the Octavia RS 245

Skoda Auto India has resumed operations at select dealerships across the country. One of the recently reopened dealerships also delivered the Octavia RS 245, details of which can be read here.

Even as the brand has restarted operations at seven dealerships, Skoda has begun accepting online bookings for all the models in the product range. The company recently opened bookings for the Rapid 1.0-TSI and Karoq, ahead of their respective launches that are expected to take place once the lockdown is lifted.

Skoda resumed operations at its factory in Czech Republic on 27 April, although the factory in India is yet to resume operations. Apart from the Karoq and Rapid 1.0-TSI, the company will also launch the Superb facelift, Vision IN SUV and fourth-gen Octavia in the near future.