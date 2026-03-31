Skoda Exits China – What Does it Mean for India?

Skoda’s decision to withdraw from the Chinese market marks the end of a long chapter for the Czech automaker in what was once the world’s largest automotive market. The move follows years of declining sales and intensifying competition from local manufacturers. While the development is significant globally, it also serves as an important lesson for automakers operating in emerging markets such as India.

Skoda’s Sales Decline in China

China was once Skoda’s biggest market globally. At its peak in 2018, the brand sold more than 3.5 lakh vehicles in the country. However, sales began declining rapidly over the next few years.

The situation worsened further in recent years. Skoda managed to sell only around 17,500 vehicles in China in 2024, while estimates suggest volumes slipped to about 15,000 units in 2025. This sharp drop from over three lakh units to barely a few thousand annually ultimately forced the brand to reassess its presence in the market.

Why Skoda Struggled in China

One of the biggest challenges for global automakers in China has been the rapid rise of domestic brands. Companies such as BYD and Geely have gained significant traction by offering technologically advanced electric vehicles at competitive prices.

At the same time, China’s market has moved aggressively towards electrification. Several international brands, including Skoda, struggled to keep pace with the speed at which local manufacturers introduced EVs, connected technologies, and software-led features. As a result, traditional internal combustion engine models gradually lost relevance among Chinese buyers.

Skoda Shifts Focus to Growth Markets Like India

While Skoda is scaling back operations in China, the brand is increasingly focusing on markets where it has witnessed stronger momentum, including India. Over the past few years, the company has introduced several products under its India-specific strategy, which have helped it regain traction in the market.

A good example of this approach is the Kylaq. Unlike many global products that are adapted for multiple markets, the Kylaq has been developed with Indian conditions and buyer preferences in mind. Factors such as pricing, localisation, practicality, dynamic ability, and essential features bundled with the Kylaq play a crucial role in its favour.

This market-focused strategy allows Skoda to better align its products with local expectations. The success of models tailored specifically for India highlights the importance of understanding regional needs rather than relying solely on global product strategies.