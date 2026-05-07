Skoda Epiq interiors revealed in new design sketches

Global debut on 19 May

Could come to India in 2027

The upcoming Skoda Epiq compact EV has been showcased in design sketches ahead of the car’s global debut on 19 May. As expected, it is the latest evolution of the Modern Solid design language that Skoda began to implement a few years ago.

Design Sketch

We can see that it will get a two-spoke steering wheel, dual digital screens and the overall minimalistic vibe of the design language but will not get the multi-function rotary dials that we have seen in some of the newer Skoda models. Instead, it appears the functions will be assigned to multiple toggle switches positioned similarly. Below that will be a massive wireless charger-cum-storage space. Finally, the steering controls will be the scroll wheels that we have seen on the Kushaq, Slavia and the Kylaq.

Battery packs and Feature list

Globally, it will be offered in three battery packs at the time of being unveiled and these are the Epiq 35, Epiq 40 and the Epiq 55. The 35 gets an 85kW motor, the 40 a 99kW motor and the 55 a 155kW motor. The maximum range is 430km, while DC fast charging will allow for a 10-80 per cent charge in just 23 minutes. It will get level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera as part of the safety suite, while seven airbags will be standard across the range. The Epiq measures in at 4.17-meters with a wheelbase of 2.60-meters.

India potential

Skoda’s spoken much about an India-spec EV, and that electric would only make sense for India if it were locally assembled, in fact, while this exact spec is not suitable for India it does give us an idea of what Skoda plans to do with its compact EV models in the future. It will go up against the Maruti e Vitara, Toyota ebella, Tata Curvv, Mahindra BE6 and Hyundai Creta Electric. An ideal price for this would be in the region of Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh.