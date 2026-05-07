CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Epiq interiors revealed in new design sketches

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    2,627 Views
    Skoda Epiq interiors revealed in new design sketches
    • Global debut on 19 May
    • Could come to India in 2027

    The upcoming Skoda Epiq compact EV has been showcased in design sketches ahead of the car’s global debut on 19 May. As expected, it is the latest evolution of the Modern Solid design language that Skoda began to implement a few years ago.

    Design Sketch

    We can see that it will get a two-spoke steering wheel, dual digital screens and the overall minimalistic vibe of the design language but will not get the multi-function rotary dials that we have seen in some of the newer Skoda models. Instead, it appears the functions will be assigned to multiple toggle switches positioned similarly. Below that will be a massive wireless charger-cum-storage space. Finally, the steering controls will be the scroll wheels that we have seen on the Kushaq, Slavia and the Kylaq.

    Skoda Epiq Rear View

    Battery packs and Feature list

    Globally, it will be offered in three battery packs at the time of being unveiled and these are the Epiq 35, Epiq 40 and the Epiq 55. The 35 gets an 85kW motor, the 40 a 99kW motor and the 55 a 155kW motor. The maximum range is 430km, while DC fast charging will allow for a 10-80 per cent charge in just 23 minutes. It will get level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera as part of the safety suite, while seven airbags will be standard across the range. The Epiq measures in at 4.17-meters with a wheelbase of 2.60-meters.

    Skoda Epiq Right Front Three Quarter

    India potential

    Skoda’s spoken much about an India-spec EV, and that electric would only make sense for India if it were locally assembled, in fact, while this exact spec is not suitable for India it does give us an idea of what Skoda plans to do with its compact EV models in the future. It will go up against the Maruti e Vitara, Toyota ebella, Tata Curvv, Mahindra BE6 and Hyundai Creta Electric. An ideal price for this would be in the region of Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh.

    Skoda Epiq Image
    Skoda Epiq
    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Honda City Facelift and ZR-V Incoming: Launch Date Confirmed!
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta Gets Variant Rejigged, Heavy Offers Ahead Of Possible Facelift

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Launching in 6 days
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Epiq interiors revealed in new design sketches