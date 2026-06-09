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    Skoda Epiq EV Production Begins

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    Sagar Bhanushali
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    Skoda Epiq EV Production Begins

    Skoda has officially started production of its newest electric SUV, the Epiq, at Volkswagen Group's Navarra plant in Spain. While the start of production may sound like a routine milestone, the Epiq represents something much bigger for the Czech brand. It is set to become the most affordable electric vehicle in Skoda's global portfolio.

    Priced at around €26,000 (approximately Rs. 26 lakh), the Epiq is aimed squarely at making electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience. Measuring 4,171mm in length, the Epiq occupies the compact SUV space but promises impressive practicality. Despite its relatively small footprint, it offers a generous 475-litre boot, which expands to 1,345 litres with the rear seats folded. The design is equally significant, as the Epiq is the first production Skoda to fully embrace the brand's new Modern Solid design language.

    Buyers will have a choice of multiple battery and powertrain configurations. Outputs range from 85kW to 155kW, while the flagship version delivers a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 441km. Fast-charging capabilities allow a 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 24 minutes, depending on the variant.

    The Epiq will help double Skoda's electric vehicle line-up in 2026 and play a crucial role in attracting first-time EV buyers to the marque.

    Skoda Epiq Left Rear Three Quarter
    Skoda Epiq Image
    Skoda Epiq
    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 Lakh
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