Skoda Enyaq iV arrives in UK showrooms

Skoda’s all-electric SUV and the first production model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform has arrived in the UK. Starting today, Skoda has commenced sales for the new electric SUV in the UK market with prices starting at £31,995 (approx. Rs 33.06 lakh). Skoda Enyaq iV is available in two variants – Enyaq iV 60 Nav and Enyaq iV 80 with 62kWh and 82kWh battery packs respectively. For personalisation, Skoda offers six design selections ranging from – Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite, ecoSuite, and SportLine, all with distinctive interior look and materials.

Under the Lease&Care program for electric cars offered by Skoda Financial Services, an individual can lease the Skoda Enyaq iV bundled in aftersales packages with a monthly payment pattern. Potential customers can choose an initial deposit which can be as little as one monthly payment or choose their annual mileage and select their term of either 24, 36 or 48 months. Customers can then tailor their package by choosing one of the three aftersales ‘care’ packages, such as - Small, Medium, or Large.

The Small package covers essential servicing, dedicated 24/7 service including breakdown, recovery, and glass care. While the Medium package adds all routine maintenance items, including brake, suspension and cooling system repairs, electric system maintenance, and all fluid top-ups. The Large package includes tyre replacement and wheel alignment (due to fair wear and tear), puncture repair, geometry check, and wheel balance.

The all-electric SUV has been awarded the top five stars and the best-ever grading for occupant protection in the European New Car Assessment Programme (EURO NCAP) tests.