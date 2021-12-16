Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV to be globally revealed on 31 January, 2022

- Expected to be offered with the same powertrains as its SUV sibling

- Will get a sloping roofline, revised taillights, and a new set of alloy wheels

Post much wait, Czech automaker Skoda will unveil the Enyaq Coupe iV on 31 January, 2021. The upcoming Enyaq Coupe iV is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). As seen in the teaser video, the Enyaq Coupe iV’s fascia features 131 LEDs that illuminate the distinctive Skoda grille.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV draws inspiration from the Vision iV concept which was showcased by the company in 2019. To distinguish it from the regular model, the vehicle will get a sloping roofline, revised tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels. From the B-pillar, the roofline of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV slopes gently towards the rear, merging into the tailgate and culminating in a sharp breakaway edge.

The upcoming vehicle is expected to be offered with the same set of powertrains from the Enyaq iV, which include a 55kWh battery pack, a 62kWh battery pack, and an 82kWh battery pack. More details about the upcoming Enyaq Coupe iV will be known in the days to come.