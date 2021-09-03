Skoda Auto India retails 3,080 units in August 2021

- Skoda registered a Y-o-Y growth of 282 per cent

- The company has inaugurated more than 100 dealerships across India this year

Skoda Auto India has announced that the carmaker has registered a growth of 282 per cent in August 2021 compared to the same period last year. The company sold 3,829 cars in August 2021, compared to 1,003 cars sold in August 2020.

Later this year, Skoda will introduce the Kodiaq facelift, followed by the unveiling of a new mid-size sedan that will be positioned above the Rapid, details of which are available here. The brand, which opened new dealerships in cities including Bhopal, Patna, Gurgaon, and Faridabad in August 2021, is now present in more than 100 cities across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Our August sales have grown significantly and reflect the increasing popularity of the Skoda brand in India. This market is important for the global growth ambitions of the brand and we have a detailed strategy to strengthen our presence here. Along with our focused product strategy, we have taken several measures towards building a strong bond with our customers and improving the overall brand experience. We have exciting plans going forward and will continue to work towards our core objective of creating customer delight.”