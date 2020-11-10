Skoda acquires worldwide patent of LED seat belt buckle system

-Skoda patents clear plastic seat belt buckle button replacing the traditional red button

-The patented system will use red, green and white colors to indicate different usage modes

The Czech automobile manufacturer has reportedly patented the world’s first illuminated seat belt buckle. It is a unique multi-color LED seatbelt buckle which is developed in-house by the carmaker’s Simple Clever labs.

The patented glowing seat belt buckle replaces the traditional red button with a transparent one that is integrated into the car’s ambient lighting system. It displays red, white and green color to indicate the status of the buckle at any given point of time. In its standard mode with no passenger on the seat, the buckle glows white in color highlighting the button and the area to help engage the belt in the designated slot.

The weight sensor detects the passenger on the seat turning the light to red reminding the occupant to put on their seatbelt. Once the seat belt is engaged, the LED turns green to signify successful engagement. These lights can be further customised by the owners to flash or an animated welcome sequence to make them even more noticeable.

The trademarked feature is still under the final stages of development and is likely to be included in future Skoda cars. Along with this unique innovation, Skoda has filed 94 different patents in the year 2019 which is claimed to be more than any other company in the Czech Republic. As for Skoda’s developments in India, the car manufacturer aims to expand its sales and service network in the country under the ‘India 2.0’ plan. Next year, Skoda also plans to introduce the Vision IN SUV in India rivaling the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.