Six-seat MG Hector Plus with ADAS and 4x4 coming soon

- Six-seat MG Hector Plus Savvy variant to be launched in India soon

- The variant is likely to be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine

MG introduced the Hector Plus in India in July, which will soon be followed by the launch of the seven-seat variant, details of which can be read here. The company is now working on a new variant of the six-seat model, which is expected to be launched soon.

The six-seat MG Hector Plus will soon be introduced in a new variant known as ‘Savvy’. It will be positioned above the Sharp variant, which is currently the top variant in the Hector Plus range. The highlights of this variant will be the 4x4 capability and Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the latter of which made its debut in the MG Gloster.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the six-seat MG Hector Plus Savvy variant are scarce at the moment, although we expect it to arrive with the 1.5-litre petrol engine as well as the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The company has also announced a price hike across its entire model range, and you can read all about it here.