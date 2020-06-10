Please Tell Us Your City

  • Shell Lubricants and Pitstop partner for doorstep vehicle servicing

Shell Lubricants and Pitstop partner for doorstep vehicle servicing

June 10, 2020, 09:24 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Shell Lubricants and Pitstop partner for doorstep vehicle servicing

- This partnership will provide sanitised, zero-contact and affordable car service pan-India

- Online payments will be facilitated for the services offered

Shell Lubricants has partnered with Pitstop, a Bengaluru-based start-up, to enable zero-contact doorstep servicing of consumers vehicles. The initiative comes at a time when owners are looking for safe, convenient and trustworthy services that minimise contact with others.

That’s not all, it aims at tackling the growing need for safe mobility as the nation-wide lockdown eases. In fact, the service also generates additional business opportunities for mechanics whose livelihoods have been affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a part of this service, 500 vans will be assigned for doorstep services across 20 cities that include Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. All the mechanics will be trained to follow the relevant safety protocols, use of PPE kits, and ensure that everything is sanitised.

Right Front Three Quarter

If you’re looking to use the service, just access the Pitstop app to choose a time slot for the service required, post which, a doorstep team will be assigned. After the team of mechanics perform the requisite service, online payments will be accepted.

Raman Ojha, Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a fundamental shift in our lives. Consumers are looking for different options to meet their emerging needs driven by social distancing norms. At Shell India, we wanted to provide a trustworthy and convenient solution for their mobility needs. At the same time, we also wanted to ensure both safety as well as steady business opportunities for our mechanic partners, an intrinsic part of our community.”

