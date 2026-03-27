Shape-shifting Chery T1TP concept patented in India

Takes multiple body forms through modularity

To utilise the carmaker’s proprietary plug-in hybrid tech

We’ve lost count of the number of cars that the Chinese carmaker, Chery, has patented in India. From its recent filings across sub-brands like Lepas, Jetour, Jaecoo, iCAUR, and Arizzo, the carmaker has patented yet another concept, and a shape shifter this time around. This essentially means that the concept can be shaped into an SUV, pickup, and a camper by changing body panels – a modular car.

Codenamed T1TP, the concept can be transformed into a seven-seat SUV, dual-cab pickup, or even a camper van. Chery states that this modularity addresses 99 per cent family use scenarios. The T1TP concept’s face resembles the one used on the Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 models. The rear end looks like a pickup in its naked form, and, given its modularity, its dynamic transformation abilities unlock more than one body style.

Mechanically, the T1TP concept will utilise its proprietary CSH tech (Chery Super Hybrid). This means that the T1TP should ideally utilise a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Although its exact specifications have not been disclosed, the engine is of a relatively small capacity, and it will only act as a range extender.

The India prospect

The Chery T1TP, given its patents and a potential partnership with JSW, will likely sell under the latter’s automotive umbrella. Following the Jetour T2, iCAUR V23, and the Jaecoo J5, the shape shifter will ideally debut later, given that it goes into production in 2026. We speculate a 2027 debut in India, if at all it goes official here.