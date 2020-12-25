CarWale
    Seven-seat MG Hector Plus variant details leaked ahead of launch

    Seven-seat MG Hector Plus variant details leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Seven-seat MG Hector Plus variant details leaked ahead of launch

    - MG Hector Plus seven-seat version to be offered in two variants

    - The model will also come equipped with 4x4 capability

    MG Motor India recently announced that the Hector Plus with seven seats would be launched in January 2021. Ahead of its price announcement, we have got hold of the variant details of the model.

    The seven-seat MG Hector Plus will be offered only in two variants, including Super and Sharp. Another interesting fact that we have learnt is that the latter will be offered with 4x4 capability while the former will be a 4x2 version.

    Morris Garages has not revealed the engine specifications of the seven-seat Hector Plus although we expect it to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol motor, 2.0-litre diesel motor, and a 1.5-litre petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid system. A six-speed manual unit could be standard while a DCT unit might be available exclusively with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

    MG Hector Plus
    ₹ 15.71 Lakh onwards
    MG
    MG Hector Plus
    • Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.07 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.66 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.68 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.22 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.77 Lakh
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    All MG-Cars

    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 Crore Estimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars