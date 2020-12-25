Seven-seat MG Hector Plus variant details leaked ahead of launch

- MG Hector Plus seven-seat version to be offered in two variants

- The model will also come equipped with 4x4 capability

MG Motor India recently announced that the Hector Plus with seven seats would be launched in January 2021. Ahead of its price announcement, we have got hold of the variant details of the model.

The seven-seat MG Hector Plus will be offered only in two variants, including Super and Sharp. Another interesting fact that we have learnt is that the latter will be offered with 4x4 capability while the former will be a 4x2 version.

Morris Garages has not revealed the engine specifications of the seven-seat Hector Plus although we expect it to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol motor, 2.0-litre diesel motor, and a 1.5-litre petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid system. A six-speed manual unit could be standard while a DCT unit might be available exclusively with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.