Seltos leads Kia Sales for Festival Season

Second-gen Seltos launched in January

CNG contributes to 10 per cent of total sales

The second-gen Kia Seltos led the charge for the South Korean automaker during the October festival season, with 13,000 units sold, followed by the Sonet with 10,000 units sold. These are significant numbers, as the automaker moved 33,462 units in October 2026 compared with 29,556 units in the corresponding period last year, a 13 per cent year-on-year increase.

The other big hitters for Kia were their CNG-powered Carens and Clavis, of which they were able to move close to 3000 units. These are Kia’s first foray into the gas-powered market and is expected to bring in a significant jump in the coming months as interest in CNG grows across the country. Priced at Rs. 12.11 lakh and Rs. 12.39 lakh the Carens and Clavis CNG are powered by the automaker’s 1.5-litre MPI petrol engine producing 95bhp, 123Nm and can only be had with a six-speed MT. This is the same engine that will be offered with the Hyundai Bayon CNG when it is launched in January 2027.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “Surpassing our previous monthly sales record within just a month to achieve our highest-ever sales of 33,462 units in October reflects the growing trust customers place in Kia and the strength of our products. We were able to ride the positive festive demand momentum, supported by the strong performance of our established models and the encouraging response to our newer offerings, driving the overall growth.