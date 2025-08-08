Second-generation Honda Amaze Now Down to one Variant

Only available in the S variant

The second-generation Honda Amaze, currently being sold alongside the third-generation car, has been brought down to one S variant available with both AT and MT options. The S is a mid-spec trim for the second-gen Amaze and has been priced at Rs. 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features of the S variant include:

Instrument cluster with colour MID

Chrome inserts on the dashboard

Beige upholstery

2-DIN infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity

Four speakers

Power windows

Power mirrors

Height adjustment for the driver’s seat

Powertrain option

The engine in question is a Honda’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 88bhp and 110Nm. It can be had with either a five-speed MT or a CVT.

Two-generation side by side

Over the last few years, Honda has always sold two generations of vehicles starting from fourth-generation of the City being sold alongside the fifth-generation. Part of this decision is likely to have come from offering the car across a wider price range while some part is also down to the fact that the City has been popular with the fleet market as a premium offering.