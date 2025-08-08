CarWale
    Second-generation Honda Amaze Now Down to one Variant

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Only available in the S variant
    • Four colour options

    The second-generation Honda Amaze, currently being sold alongside the third-generation car, has been brought down to one S variant available with both AT and MT options. The S is a mid-spec trim for the second-gen Amaze and has been priced at Rs. 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Features of the S variant include:

    Instrument cluster with colour MID

    Chrome inserts on the dashboard

    Beige upholstery

    2-DIN infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity

    Four speakers

    Power windows

    Power mirrors

    Height adjustment for the driver’s seat

    Powertrain option

    The engine in question is a Honda’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 88bhp and 110Nm. It can be had with either a five-speed MT or a CVT.

    Two-generation side by side

    Over the last few years, Honda has always sold two generations of vehicles starting from fourth-generation of the City being sold alongside the fifth-generation. Part of this decision is likely to have come from offering the car across a wider price range while some part is also down to the fact that the City has been popular with the fleet market as a premium offering.

