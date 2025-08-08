Second-generation Honda Amaze Now Down to one Variant

- Only available in the S variant
- Four colour options
The second-generation Honda Amaze, currently being sold alongside the third-generation car, has been brought down to one S variant available with both AT and MT options. The S is a mid-spec trim for the second-gen Amaze and has been priced at Rs. 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom).
Features of the S variant include:
Instrument cluster with colour MID
Chrome inserts on the dashboard
Beige upholstery
2-DIN infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
Four speakers
Power windows
Power mirrors
Height adjustment for the driver’s seat
Powertrain option
The engine in question is a Honda’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 88bhp and 110Nm. It can be had with either a five-speed MT or a CVT.
Two-generation side by side
Over the last few years, Honda has always sold two generations of vehicles starting from fourth-generation of the City being sold alongside the fifth-generation. Part of this decision is likely to have come from offering the car across a wider price range while some part is also down to the fact that the City has been popular with the fleet market as a premium offering.