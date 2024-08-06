CarWale
    SCOOP! Tata Curvv EV colour options leaked ahead of launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    SCOOP! Tata Curvv EV colour options leaked ahead of launch
    • To get a new 'Virtual Sunrise' colour
    • Prices to be announced tomorrow

    Tata Motors will finally reveal the prices of the much-awaited Curvv EV tomorrow, 7 August, 2024. Meanwhile, the Curvv ICE will also make its debut tomorrow alongside the EV iteration. We have already revealed a lot of information about both models. Now, we have got information on the exterior colour options of the Curvv EV.

    As per our sources, the Tata Curvv EV will be offered in at least five colour options including Pristine White, Flame Red, Empowered White, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise. While the former four colours are already available with the Punch EV and the Nexon EV, the Virtual Sunrise is a completely new colour that will debut with the Curvv EV.

    Tata Curvv EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the battery pack and range, the Curvv EV will be offered in two guises – MR and LR, with up to 55kWh battery pack and a maximum driving range of up to 600km on a single charge. Moreover, with the support of DC fast charging, the Curvv EV can deliver 100km of range in just 10 minutes of charging.

    Upon its launch, the Tata Curvv EV will compete against the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV in the electric SUV segment.

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • SCOOP! Tata Curvv EV colour options leaked ahead of launch