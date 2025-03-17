CarWale
    SCOOP! Citroen C3 and Basalt to Get Dark Editions Soon!

    SCOOP! Citroen C3 and Basalt to Get Dark Editions Soon!
    • Will get blacked-out exterior and interior
    • Could arrive in the coming weeks

    Citroën India is joining the trend of Dark/Black editions that numerous automakers are currently embracing. The French automaker is gearing up to launch the dark edition of the C3 and the Basalt coupe SUV in the coming weeks.

    As per our sources, both models in their top-spec guise across NA petrol and turbo petrol versions are set to receive a dark edition. We speculate that the models will adorn a completely blacked-out aesthetic, including a black paint job for the exterior, and a dark theme for the cabin. Furthermore, the wheels could also get a dark finish to go with the overall styling of the new dark edition.

    Mechanically, the cars will continue to be powered by the same engines and gearboxes. As for the prices, the special editions of the C3 and the Basalt could cost roughly Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000 more than the standard version.

