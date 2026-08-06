Rugged Luxury Goes Dark: The Defender OCTA Black

Even More Outrageous

If you thought the Defender OCTA was outrageous and all-consuming, well the SUV has upped its game and introduced the Defender OCTA Black. As the name suggests, it gets extensive black detailing giving a menacing yet purposeful look to the toughest, most capable, and most luxurious model in the Defender family.

All the Details

As many as 30 exterior elements have received black finishes as part of the transformation. The shade in question—Narvik Black: the truest black in the Defender paint palette. It is deep and dark with a gloss finish as standard but can also be finished in an optional matte protective film. The logo on the grille is black with darkened silver script. Even underbody elements feature a gloss or satin black finish, including the cover for the exhaust silencer and centre box. The front undershield and rear scuff plates are finished in satin-black powder coat with exposed recovery eyes in satin black, whilst a gloss-black tow eye cover at the front and gloss-black quad exhaust tips at the rear provide a contrasting finish.

Wheels Maketh the Car

A choice of 20-inch forged wheels or 22-inch gloss-black wheels is available, with black centre caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script, whilst gloss-black brake calipers feature contrasting Sentient Silver script.

Heart of the Darkness

To complement the dramatically dark exterior, Defender OCTA Black's interior takes tough luxury to a new level. Ebony semi-aniline leather with Kvadrat has been introduced to Defender for the first time, bringing a soft and tactile finish to the performance seats. They feature unique perforation patterns on the seats, with new stitching detail on the backrests, whilst the seatbacks and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian Grey—bringing bold finishes to every element.

Across the dashboard, the Cross Car Beam is finished in satin-black powder coat, whilst an optional chopped carbon fibre finish can be chosen for the interior details—the epitome of tough luxury.

V8 Growl

The Defender OCTA is the extreme performance hero of the unstoppable Defender family, with 626bhp, 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, mild-hybrid V8 power and an innovative 6D Dynamics suspension. Looking to raise the stakes, it also gets a dedicated OCTA Mode for performance off-road use.

Sound On!

It also features Body and Soul Seats (BASS), which allow those in the front row performance seats to feel the music they are listening to as well as hear it. Developed in partnership with industry leader SUBPAC, and utilising audio signals from the 700W, 15-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System.

Latest Tech

The Defender OCTA Black benefits from the recent enhancements across the Defender line-up, including a new headlight design with revised signature graphics and flush rear lights with smoked lenses. Inside, a new 13.1-inch touchscreen provides even more intuitive infotainment control.

Image Credit: Defender