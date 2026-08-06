CarWale
    AD

    Rugged Luxury Goes Dark: The Defender OCTA Black

    Authors Image
    CarWale Team
    2,860 Views
    Rugged Luxury Goes Dark: The Defender OCTA Black

    Even More Outrageous

    Land Rover Defender Front View

    If you thought the Defender OCTA was outrageous and all-consuming, well the SUV has upped its game and introduced the Defender OCTA Black. As the name suggests, it gets extensive black detailing giving a menacing yet purposeful look to the toughest, most capable, and most luxurious model in the Defender family.

    All the Details

    Land Rover Defender Headlight

    As many as 30 exterior elements have received black finishes as part of the transformation. The shade in question—Narvik Black: the truest black in the Defender paint palette. It is deep and dark with a gloss finish as standard but can also be finished in an optional matte protective film. The logo on the grille is black with darkened silver script. Even underbody elements feature a gloss or satin black finish, including the cover for the exhaust silencer and centre box. The front undershield and rear scuff plates are finished in satin-black powder coat with exposed recovery eyes in satin black, whilst a gloss-black tow eye cover at the front and gloss-black quad exhaust tips at the rear provide a contrasting finish.

    Wheels Maketh the Car

    Land Rover Defender Wheel

    A choice of 20-inch forged wheels or 22-inch gloss-black wheels is available, with black centre caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script, whilst gloss-black brake calipers feature contrasting Sentient Silver script.

    Heart of the Darkness

    Land Rover Defender Dashboard

    To complement the dramatically dark exterior, Defender OCTA Black's interior takes tough luxury to a new level. Ebony semi-aniline leather with Kvadrat has been introduced to Defender for the first time, bringing a soft and tactile finish to the performance seats. They feature unique perforation patterns on the seats, with new stitching detail on the backrests, whilst the seatbacks and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian Grey—bringing bold finishes to every element.

    Across the dashboard, the Cross Car Beam is finished in satin-black powder coat, whilst an optional chopped carbon fibre finish can be chosen for the interior details—the epitome of tough luxury.

    V8 Growl

    Land Rover Defender Rear Quarter Glass

    The Defender OCTA is the extreme performance hero of the unstoppable Defender family, with 626bhp, 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, mild-hybrid V8 power and an innovative 6D Dynamics suspension. Looking to raise the stakes, it also gets a dedicated OCTA Mode for performance off-road use.

    Sound On!

    Land Rover Defender Left Rear Three Quarter

    It also features Body and Soul Seats (BASS), which allow those in the front row performance seats to feel the music they are listening to as well as hear it. Developed in partnership with industry leader SUBPAC, and utilising audio signals from the 700W, 15-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System.

    Latest Tech

    Land Rover Defender Instrument Cluster

    The Defender OCTA Black benefits from the recent enhancements across the Defender line-up, including a new headlight design with revised signature graphics and flush rear lights with smoked lenses. Inside, a new 13.1-inch touchscreen provides even more intuitive infotainment control.

    Image Credit: Defender

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 1.07 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    MG's New SUV to be Called Hector Hawk: Launch Date Confirmed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V
    Rs. 47.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Rs. 4.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES 350h
    Lexus ES 350h
    Rs. 66.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift
    Launching in 7 days
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    Rs. 24.00 - 29.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia 2026
    Skoda Slavia 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X1 LWB
    BMW X1 LWB

    Rs. 43.50 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Hawk
    MG Hector Hawk

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV

    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG IM6
    MG IM6

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i7 Facelift
    BMW i7 Facelift

    Rs. 2.10 - 2.60 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 1.07 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 87.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.35 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.32 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.24 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.35 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.35 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.17 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.34 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.24 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.21 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Rugged Luxury Goes Dark: The Defender OCTA Black