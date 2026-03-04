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    Renault’s Mahindra XUV 3XO Rival Nameplate Revealed: Bridger Concept

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Renault’s Mahindra XUV 3XO Rival Nameplate Revealed: Bridger Concept
    • New sub-four-metre SUV
    • To be designed and made in India

    Renault Group is strengthening its international product offensive. While it charted out a product roadmap for India, this one took us by surprise. The carmaker showcased its upcoming sub-four SUV, the Bridger concept. With its production-spec derivative set to be designed and manufactured in India, complete details for the same will be furnished by 10 March, 2026.

    The Bridger is said to have boxy dimensions, yet an adequately spacious cabin. While its technical details are unknown for now, we can expect the Bridger to be positioned above the Kiger. India will be a launch base for the upcoming model, and the Bridger is poised to rival the likes of the Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Kia Sonet, among others in its segment. While the Renault Kiger gets a turbo-petrol motor, we can expect the Bridger to get the same configuration, albeit with a slightly higher power output.

    The naming idea behind the Bridger is derived from the word ‘bridge’ that symbolises robustness, connection, and link – and it also points at the carmaker’s vision of voitures à vivre (cars for living). The localisation strategy, coupled with a strong positioning, should give Renault a competitive edge in our market. A Nissan iteration should also spawn later. As far as the perception game is concerned, Renault has already made its mark with the Duster, and the right mix of specs, robustness, brand outreach, and pricing should reinforce the same.

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