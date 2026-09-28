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    Renault Triber Turbo Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 7.84 Lakh

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Renault Triber Turbo Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 7.84 Lakh
    • Available in three variants
    • Underpinned by the RGEP platform

    Renault India has finally addressed the Achilles' heel of the Triber by introducing a turbo-petrol powertrain for the model. Priced from Rs. 7.84 lakh, the Triber transitions to the new RGEP platform, although it continues to be offered in the exact same top-hat as the outgoing car.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Under the hood, the new Renault Triber Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TCe turbo-petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, developing 99bhp and 180Nm. Further, the carmaker claims a segment-leading mileage of 21kmpl for this new offering. While Renault has remained tight-lipped regarding other iterations, we can expect this version to get CNG and CVT versions in the near future.

    Exterior Engine Shot

    Apart from the new engine, Renault has made changes under the skin too. The model gets revised suspension tuning, anti-roll bars, new thermal management system, new structural enhancements, better braking performance, and revised settings for the ABS, TCS, and VDC controls. The turbocharged Triber is available in three variants, namely Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.

    Commenting on the launch, Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India, “The Triber 100PS is an important step in Renault India’s product roadmap and a strong expression of what our brand stands for: innovation that is practical, accessible and relevant to Indian customers. Following the recent introductions of the Kwid and Duster Adventure, it marks another milestone in our programme of 12 product interventions over 18 months, demonstrating the pace and intent behind Renault’s renewed momentum in India. With 100 PS of power, 180 Nm of torque, flexible seven-seat modularity, certified fuel efficiency of 21 km/l and prices starting at ₹7.84 lakh, the Triber 100PS brings together the qualities Indian families value in one car: performance that gives confidence, practicality, efficiency and value. We believe it will strengthen the Triber’s position and broaden the appeal of the Renault brand.”

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Renault Triber Turbo (all prices, ex-showroom):

    • Triber Turbo MT Evolution: Rs. 7.84 lakh
    • Triber Turbo MT Techno: Rs. 8.53 lakh
    • Triber Turbo MT Emotion: Rs. 8.99 lakh
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    Rs. 5.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Renault Triber Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.81 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.07 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.94 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.68 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.93 Lakh
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