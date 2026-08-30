Renault Triber Turbo-CNG Spotted

Twin-cylinder CNG

Expected to be paired with a manual gearbox

The Renault Triber has always been powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that churns out 71bhp/96Nm. This engine, although okay for everyday use, has been on the weaker side. Renault showcased the RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) earlier this year, and we got to know that the Triber will finally get a turbocharged engine. But, there is a fresh development.

Although we know that the Triber turbo is just around the corner, a turbo-CNG version of the sub-4m MPV was also spotted. Renault seems to be the second after Tata to implement a turbo-CNG powertrain. This is given away by a CNG sticker on the rear glass, and a turbo badge on the tailgate. RGEP also allows a twin-cylinder setup, much like Tata.

A sub-Rs. 10 lakh price would seal the deal for the general-interest buyer, and the biggest strength of the Triber is its value proposition. Unlike current models, CNG is likely to be a factory fitment rather than a retrofitment kit.

Image source