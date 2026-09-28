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    Renault Triber Turbo Certified Fuel Efficiency Revealed

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    Renault Triber Turbo Certified Fuel Efficiency Revealed
    • Gets a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine
    • Available only with a manual gearbox

    Renault India has finally launched the all-new Triber Turbo at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.84 lakh. This update brings several key changes to the underpinnings of the compact seven-seater, but the most significant one is the addition of a turbocharged engine. The Triber Turbo is also based on the new RGEP platform, which forms the foundation of this latest update.

    Renault Triber Left Rear Three Quarter

    With the updated powertrain, the Triber Turbo now produces 99bhp and 180Nm of peak torque, paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. Renault also claims that with this update, the Triber becomes the most fuel-efficient seven-seater MPV in its class, with a claimed mileage of 21kmpl.

    The Triber Turbo will be offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs. 7.84 lakh to Rs. 8.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Triber will continue to be available with the naturally aspirated petrol engine across four variants, with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Prices for the NA petrol version range from Rs. 5.80 lakh to Rs. 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

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