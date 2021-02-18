Renault Triber registers 37 per cent sales from Tier one and two cities

- Triber along with the Kwid is one of the top-selling models for Renault in India

- 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine to be introduced soon

Renault India initially launched the Triber MPV in August 2019 and since then it has established itself as one of the most affordable seven-seat car under Rs 10 lakh price bracket. The company recently revealed that 37 per cent of its sales share come from Tier one and Tier two cities.

The Renault Triber is underpinned by the brand’s modified CMF-A platform and measures within the four-metre tape. Not to mistake it by its compact dimensions, the Triber is genuinely spacious and can seat seven passengers with ease. The overall styling of the Triber also looks fresh and appealing with projector headlamps, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin of the MPV packs in a cooled glovebox, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multiple storage options, rear AC vents, and split second and third row seats. To know more about the features on the Triber, click here.

The Triber was initially launched with a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine making 72bhp and 96Nm of torque paired with a five-speed manual transmission. An AMT unit was introduced only later in May 2020. Renault India confirmed that it is working on a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. However, no further details with respect to its launch and availability were divulged by the car maker. We have the Renault Triber AMT in our long term fleet and you can read more about it here.