    Renault Triber Facelift Begins Testing in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    25,821 Views
    Renault Triber Facelift Begins Testing in India
    • Expected to be launched later this year
    • Will get cosmetic updates and feature additions

    Renault is working hard on refreshing its product portfolio, given the number of updates we’ve been seeing across the model range in the recent past. Now, a new update confirms that an updated Triber is in the works and could be launched soon.

    Spotted for the first time is a single unit of the Renault Triber facelift that was seen on a flatbed and was likely getting towed due to an unforeseen circumstance. The test car was heavily camouflaged, thus hiding all key details and changes. That said, we do expect revised front and rear bumpers, refreshed lighting elements, and a fresh set of alloy wheels, among others.

    Renault Triber Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the facelifted Triber could carry on with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine, producing 71bhp and 96Nm. Transmission options are likely to include five-speed manual and AMT units.

    Earlier this year, Renault launched the 2025 Triber in India, which received certain feature enhancements across the variant matrix. This was followed by the launch of the CNG-equipped version, priced at a premium of Rs. 79,000 over standard variants. The carmaker is also testing the Kiger facelift, which was recently spotted on Indian roads.

    Image Source

    Renault Triber facelift Image
    Renault Triber facelift
    Rs. 6.25 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
