Renault Triber: Delhi To Leh to Celebrate International Day of Yoga

Flexibility holds greater meaning when you refer to it in a broader context than a physical ability to defy convention. It’s about being able to accommodate and adapt on a holistic level. We took the opportunity to delve into a richer definition of flexibility on a day quite suitably apt for it - International Day of Yoga.

Our lack of expertise on the subjects of Yoga - or flexibility on the whole - wasn’t really a deterrent. Not when we had the Renault Triber along for company. The Triber certainly needs no introduction but, for the insistent amongst you - it’s a 7-seater that’s created a huge fan-following and serves as a great representation of flexibility. The question we had conveniently posed to ourselves was: is the Triber’s flexibility simply a result of its configuration or of something deeper, more intrinsic?

We’d arranged to find out the answer in the magical city of Leh, exactly 1250km from our start point in New Delhi. The route via Srinagar had seemed most appealing and aside from the logistics of it all, the premise was fairly straightforward: drive a lot, arrive in Leh, meet an actual Yoga expert and, hopefully, return enlightened and having lived a memorable adventure.

The drive, for the most part, had been pleasantly uneventful. Thanks to its 1-litre petrol engine, the Triber is a happy mile-muncher and its fuel-efficiency enables a comfortably uninterrupted journey. For one, the breezy cabin definitely puts you in a cheerful state of mind when out on a holiday and the entire cabin experience is further elevated courtesy the touchscreen infotainment package and the comfortable three-row seating. The Triber’s highway composure and stability kept proceedings calm and relaxing as we drove from Delhi to Srinagar in a single day - that’s roughly 830km!

On the next day, over the drive from Srinagar to Leh via Kargil, the views got even better as the speeds dropped and the roads, at first, narrowed down considerably but, in some sections, disappeared altogether as a result of the BRO’s ongoing (and commendable) road expansion efforts. The Triber gave us no cause for concern thanks to its SUV DNA. Its rugged underpinnings and truly impressive suspension took it all in its stride and ensured we reached Leh - even though it was dark by the time we arrived - perfectly intact.

The next morning, we were up bright and early, and raring to meet our friend, who had taken it upon herself to demystify the ancient Indian discipline of Yoga for us. We met Stanzin, a bright, young actor, entrepreneur and, of course, Yoga enthusiast just as the sun cropped up above the towering mountainous skyline, and almost instantly plunged into animated conversation.

Yoga, in her words, isn’t merely about physical flexibility but is more of an attitude. A synergy of body, mind and soul is what makes Yoga so effective and transformative and that, when we witnessed her showing us how it’s done, came through in an undeniably beautiful way. She went onto pose for our cameras - at first, alongside the Triber and then, taking advantage of the modularity of the 100+ seating combinations, within the car itself! We even took the 3rd row out completely - a cool feature of the Triber - and she was quick to dish out a few more of her Yoga skills. At the end of it, she quipped, ‘I guess the Triber is designed by people who understand the principles of Yoga - it wouldn’t have been designed and engineered so thoughtfully and insightfully, otherwise.’ Now that’s an interesting way to put it!

As we wrapped up from our rather refreshing morning amidst a landscape of gigantic mountains and a sea of nothingness, our brisk but enriching conversation ignited a newfound respect for Yoga and towards the attitude of flexibility on the whole. More importantly, this refreshing new perspective helped us admire the Triber even more than we already did. Couldn’t have asked for a happier ending, could we? Especially since we had another 1200km drive to look forward to, on the homeward leg!