    Renault Kiger facelift India Launch on 24 August

    Ninad Ambre

    • To get cosmetic changes
    • New variant nomenclature

    Hot on the heels of the Triber Facelift’s July launch, Renault India is set to launch the facelifted Kiger on 24 August. Barring cosmetic changes, we expect the car to get the same variant nomenclature as the facelifted Triber.

    Renault Kiger Facelift is expected to receive cosmetic tweaks, including a redesigned front fascia, revised headlamps, clear lens tail lights, and new bumpers. Inside, it may feature a new pattern for the upholstery and fabric seats. There will be a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system similar to the Triber. Renault might also bring in the new variant nomenclature, including Authentic (base-spec), Evolution, Techno, and Emotion (top-spec).

    The Kiger Facelift is likely to retain the same engine options as the current model, including 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol units, with the same transmission options that include five-speed manual and AMT systems for the NA petrol, and CVT for the Turbo variant.

