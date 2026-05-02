Renault to introduce Hybrid E-Tech in India and South Africa

• 14-model plan for these two regions

• Rafale likely to take on hybrids and PHEVs

Renault Group operates across diverse international markets. While we actively anticipated the Duster's revival, and rightfully so, we left a detail amiss. Prior to the Duster's unveil (not launch), there were instances of the Renault Rafale coupe-SUV being spotted without camouflage on Indian roads. While speculations were drawn, an allied positive development is in the fray for Indian and South African markets.

Going by the conglomerate's sales numbers, India and Africa account for more than half of Renault Group's overall volumes, thus placing them in the high-potential category. The conglomerate announced that this section of the market, will account for more than 60 per cent volume growth, aggregating 55 per cent of the brand's global customer base. This has led to a key future action - introduction of 14 new models, including the ones based on its Hybrid E-Tech platform.

Circling back to the Rafale reference, Renault has a Hybrid E-Tech PHEV on offer, churning out 296bhp. Given its international prices (GBP 37,995; Rs. 46 lakh), it could be positioned in the Rs. 50-60 lakh bracket in India. There's also a 197bhp strong-hybrid on offer, and the same could be positioned as an entry-level performance car in Renault India's portfolio. This two-pronged approach is necessary, since India could be the next PHEV battleground, if brands like Chery diversify their portfolio, Rox Motor comes in with the Adamas, and BYD introduces the Leopard 8.