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    Renault RGEP Platform Revealed - Top Three Things to Know

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    Santosh Nair

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    Renault RGEP Platform Revealed - Top Three Things to Know

    Renault has taken the wraps off its new RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) at its ‘Futuready’ event, underlining India’s central role in the brand’s global strategy.

    Here are the top three highlights.

    1: Underbody CNG tank for better practicality

    Engine Shot

    One of the key talking points is the underbody-mounted CNG tank. Unlike conventional setups, this ensures that the third-row usability remains unaffected, which is a crucial factor for MPVs and family-oriented buyers. Additionally, the CNG filler is positioned alongside the regular fuel filler, instead of under the bonnet, making it far more convenient to use.

    2: New flexible platform to replace CMF-A

    Engine Shot

    Renault will gradually move away from the CMF-A platform, which currently underpins the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The new RGEP architecture will take over, with the Kiger and Triber set to migrate to it. This platform claims to be highly versatile, supporting multiple body styles including hatchbacks, SUVs, and MPVs. It also accommodates a wide range of powertrains such as ICE, CNG, Flex, HEV and EV, along with 2WD/4WD/e4WD and transmission options like AMT and CVT. Seating configurations will range from five- to seven-seaters, highlighting its modular nature.

    3: Triber to get a bigger engine and more space

    Grille

    The Triber, in particular, stands to benefit significantly from this transition. Renault has confirmed that it will receive a larger engine, addressing one of the model’s key limitations. Moreover, the new platform will allow for better space optimisation, further enhancing its practicality.

    The French carmaker’s roadmap revolves around being growth-ready, tech-ready, excellence-ready, and trust-ready. All this with India sitting at the core of each of these pillars.

    Under its growth-ready approach, Renault is aiming to capitalise on the projected 35 per cent growth in the Indian market. On the tech front, the company is doubling down on local engineering, with plans for around 6,000 engineers and two new platforms. The trust-ready aspect focuses on strengthening its footprint with 15,000 employees, 350 sales touchpoints, and 450 service centres, backed by over 130 local suppliers.

    Renault claims that the RGEP platform is over 90 per cent localised for India. It is designed to be cost-effective while enabling product upgrades, improved vehicle dynamics, and greater flexibility. With this move, Renault is clearly laying the groundwork for its next phase of growth in the Indian market.

    Pictures: Sagar Bhanushali and Venkat Desirazu

    Read: Renault Duster Deliveries Begin in India

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