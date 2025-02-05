CarWale
    Renault reveals new identity for dealerships and touch points

    Desirazu Venkat

    Renault reveals new identity for dealerships and touch points
    • First showroom opened in Chennai
    • Three new models to be launched in the next one year

    New visual identity

    Renault has started overhauling its entire business model in India, and the first step is a new touch point identity, implemented at a showroom in Ambattur, Chennai. Dubbed the ‘R’ store, some of the major highlights include the new Renault logo, customer lounges, and display sections for the French automaker’s range. The brand will now implement its new identity over the course of 2025, across 100 showrooms, and is aiming to complete the same by early 2026.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    New range

    The new showrooms are a part of a larger revamp that the brand is undergoing throughout 2025. This includes a facelift for the Kiger and Triber, and an all new premium SUV that’s expected to be the next-generation Duster, set to arrive in 2026.

    Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram M, MD and Country CEO, Renault India, said, 'The launch of the Ambattur dealership marks a pivotal moment in Renault's journey in India. The fact that India became the first country to actualize the new’R store format reaffirms Renault's India strategy. India is at the forefront of Renault's global plans, and soon, the country will witness a completely revamped Renault, offering superior customer experience through acclaimed products, redefined sales experience and globally acclaimed aftersales services.'

