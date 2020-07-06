Please Tell Us Your City

Renault Kwid RXL 1.0L variant launched in India at Rs 4.16 lakh

July 06, 2020, 01:18 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Renault Kwid RXL 1.0L variant launched in India at Rs 4.16 lakh

Renault has further expanded the Kwid portfolio in India with the launch of the RXL 1.0-litre variant in both manual transmission (Rs 4,16, 290) and AMT (Rs 4,48,290) options. Except for a bigger engine, the new RXL 1.0-litre retains the feature list from the regular 799cc RXL variant. Additionally, Renault Kwid has also crossed the landmark 3.5-lakh sales milestone in India. 

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said “The global launch of Renault KWID was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions. KWID has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 Lakh KWID families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. KWID, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game-changer for us.”

In an effort to further push sales for Renault cars in India, the company has announced the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy a Renault car and start paying their EMI after three months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App. There are also offers across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.25 per cent. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers. Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for Doctors and Police personnel, under its ‘Care for Caregivers’ program, as a gesture to thank the efforts of the professionals engaged in fighting the COVID-19 battle in India.

To reach out to maximum customers, customers can avail online booking options. Customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App at a nominal booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.

Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.65 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.76 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.5 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.42 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards

