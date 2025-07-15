CarWale
    Renault Kwid EV Test Mule Spotted on Indian Roads: Launch Imminent?

    Dwij Bhandut

    Renault Kwid EV Test Mule Spotted on Indian Roads: Launch Imminent?

    Renault has finally revised its India defensive. Right from the ‘R’ showroom and more models in the fray, the Kwid EV is expected to make ways in India in the second half of 2025 or early in 2026. A completely wrapped test mule was recently spotted on Indian roads, with this being one of the several occasions.

    The wrapped test mule appears to bear a similar silhouette as the ICE version. There may be some EV-centric cosmetic changes. Mechanically, it may be based on the Euro-spec Dacia Spring EV, which is powered by a 26.8kWh battery and a 33kW FWD motor, enabling a standstill to 100kmph sprint of 19.2 seconds (fast charging up to 30kW, claimed to top up the car from 20 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes). Claimed range stands at 225km. The hatchback tops out at 125kmph, and the same configuration may be carried over in India. While anything pertaining to the Kwid EV’s interior package is not currently known, it is expected to borrow a 10-inch infotainment system and a seven-inch instrument cluster from the Dacia Spring.

    Renault 2025 Kwid Left Rear Three Quarter

    With respect to safety, the Kwid EV may get features like emergency calling, ABS, AEB, LKA, LCW, ESC, six airbags, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts.

    Given the modest performance hardware and the vanilla Kwid’s positioning in the ICE segment, the Kwid EV will rival the MG Comet, Tata Tiago.ev, Tata Punch.ev, and the Citroen eC3.

    Renault Kwid EV Image
    Renault Kwid EV
    Rs. 8.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
