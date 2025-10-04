CarWale
    Renault Kwid EV Spied Again, Front-mounted Charging Port Confirmed

    Dwij Bhandut

    Renault Kwid EV Spied Again, Front-mounted Charging Port Confirmed
    • May be based on the Euro-spec Dacia Spring EV
    • Likely to undercut the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV

    The Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing again. This time around, crisp images reveal some more detail about the upcoming electric hatchback.

    Renault Kwid EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kwid EV gets a revised fascia, and a perforation on the front bumper bolsters the fact that it is indeed an EV. The front end also gets a Y-shaped DRL setup. Other visible elements include black wheel arch claddings, ORVMs, and black wheel hubcaps, hinting at a mid-spec variant. However, the door handles and the antenna look dated by 2025 standards.

    Renault Kwid EV Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The Kwid EV should essentially be a badge-engineered Dacia Spring EV. The electric hatch may be underpinned by a 26.8kWh battery (225km claimed range) and a 33kW FWD motor, tuned to attain a 0-100kmph acceleration of 19.2 seconds, topping out at 125kmph. The Dacia iteration supports 30kW DC fast charging, topping up the car from 20-80 per cent in 45 minutes. Internally, the cabin may get a seven-inch IC and a 10-inch infotainment screen.

    Renault Kwid EV Image
    Renault Kwid EV
    Rs. 8.00 - 11.00 Lakh
