    Renault Kwid 0.8L RXT variant revised; loses two features

    Jay Shah

    480 Views
    - Two features removed from the 0.8L RXT variant 

    - No changes in the 1.0-litre variant line-up

    Renault India has discreetly updated the 0.8L RXT variant of the Kwid hatchback. The changes include deletions of two features from the trim. The rear parcel shelf as well as the door decals have now been removed from the top-spec RXT variant. 

    It is to be noted that all the RXT 0.8L Kwids manufactured on or after 3 May, 2021 shall be without the rear parcel shelf whereas the units built on or after 17 May, 2021 will miss out on the door decals. The 0.8-litre Kwid will continue to be offered in five trims – Std, RXE, RXL, Neotech RXL, and RXT. No changes have been made to the 1.0-litre variants of the budget hatchback. The mini crossover segment comprises of two major competitors – the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid. Which one is a better buy? We answer the question in our comprehensive buying guide.

    The 0.8-litre variant of the Kwid is tuned to generate 53bhp and 72Nm torque coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre motor puts out 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque and is available with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit. 

    Renault Kwid
    ₹ 3.18 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
