CarWale
    AD

    Renault Kiger Turbo CVT Real-world Mileage Tested

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,237 Views
    Renault Kiger Turbo CVT Real-world Mileage Tested
    • Top-spec Emotion variant tested
    • Powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor

    We recently spent some time with the Renault Kiger facelift, which was launched in India in mid-2025. In signature CarWale fashion, we put this offering through our mileage test and the real-world figures are finally out.

    Kiger Powertrain

    Exterior Front View

    The Kiger tested by us is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired with a CVT unit. The carmaker has not revealed the official mileage figures for the model at the time of writing this article. Additionally, the former is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor mated to five-speed manual and AMT units.

    Real-world tested figures

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    In our real-world mileage test, the Kiger Turbo CVT returned a fuel efficiency of 10.41kmpl in the city, with the MID claiming a figure of 10.5kmpl. Out on the highway, the sub-four-metre SUV returned a mileage of 15.56kmpl, with the MID claiming a figure of 16.2kmpl. Notably, both MID figures were not far off from the tested numbers. This version tipped the scale at 1070kg.

    Test conditions

    The Kiger is offered with three drive modes, including Eco, Normal, and Sport. We used the default Normal mode during our test. Additionally, the fan speed and AC temperatures were set to level 3-4 and 22 degrees, respectively, while other functions like the infotainment system, seat ventilation were used as they would be in regular driving conditions.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition Accessory Pack Introduced

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Launching in 6 days
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.98 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.43 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.06 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.93 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kiger Turbo CVT Real-world Mileage Tested