Renault Kiger Turbo CVT Real-world Mileage Tested

Top-spec Emotion variant tested

Powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor

We recently spent some time with the Renault Kiger facelift, which was launched in India in mid-2025. In signature CarWale fashion, we put this offering through our mileage test and the real-world figures are finally out.

Kiger Powertrain

The Kiger tested by us is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired with a CVT unit. The carmaker has not revealed the official mileage figures for the model at the time of writing this article. Additionally, the former is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor mated to five-speed manual and AMT units.

Real-world tested figures

In our real-world mileage test, the Kiger Turbo CVT returned a fuel efficiency of 10.41kmpl in the city, with the MID claiming a figure of 10.5kmpl. Out on the highway, the sub-four-metre SUV returned a mileage of 15.56kmpl, with the MID claiming a figure of 16.2kmpl. Notably, both MID figures were not far off from the tested numbers. This version tipped the scale at 1070kg.

Test conditions

The Kiger is offered with three drive modes, including Eco, Normal, and Sport. We used the default Normal mode during our test. Additionally, the fan speed and AC temperatures were set to level 3-4 and 22 degrees, respectively, while other functions like the infotainment system, seat ventilation were used as they would be in regular driving conditions.