Renault Kiger, Triber Facelift Spied on Test

Will be launched later this year

No mechanical changes expected

Renault’s two core models, the Triber MPV and the Kiger SUV, will undergo major overhauls this year as part of the automaker’s model refresh plan, in which it will launch five new models over the next two years. The pictures reveal exterior design changes for both cars, including, but not limited to, a new face, new alloy wheels, and a new design for the tail lamps.

Renault is also expected to make major changes to the cabin as part of the upgrades of both vehicles. Both cars are likely to get upgrades from the Brazil-spec Kardian SUV. The pictures reveal that the Triber will retain its 5+2 layout, but with no headrest for the middle occupant.

The engine options are expected to remain unchanged, with the 1.0-litre NA petrol being standard for both cars, while the Kiger also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. Both engines get a five-speed MT as standard, while the NA petrol gets a five-speed AMT and a CVT for the turbo petrol.

These updates for the Kiger and the Triber will build momentum for the next-generation Duster in early 2026. It will be joined by a three-row vehicle and a premium EV by 2027.

