CarWale
    AD

    Renault Kiger, Triber Facelift Spied on Test

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    32,084 Views
    Renault Kiger, Triber Facelift Spied on Test
    • Will be launched later this year
    • No mechanical changes expected

    Renault’s two core models, the Triber MPV and the Kiger SUV, will undergo major overhauls this year as part of the automaker’s model refresh plan, in which it will launch five new models over the next two years. The pictures reveal exterior design changes for both cars, including, but not limited to, a new face, new alloy wheels, and a new design for the tail lamps.

    Renault is also expected to make major changes to the cabin as part of the upgrades of both vehicles. Both cars are likely to get upgrades from the Brazil-spec Kardian SUV. The pictures reveal that the Triber will retain its 5+2 layout, but with no headrest for the middle occupant.

    Renault Triber facelift Rear View

    The engine options are expected to remain unchanged, with the 1.0-litre NA petrol being standard for both cars, while the Kiger also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. Both engines get a five-speed MT as standard, while the NA petrol gets a five-speed AMT and a CVT for the turbo petrol.

    These updates for the Kiger and the Triber will build momentum for the next-generation Duster in early 2026. It will be joined by a three-row vehicle and a premium EV by 2027.

    Source

    Renault Triber facelift Image
    Renault Triber facelift
    Rs. 6.25 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack: Now in Pictures
     Next 
    2025 Hyundai Alcazar Updated: What's new?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Triber facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    35402 Views
    236 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 11.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.83 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Launching Soon
    Jun 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    35402 Views
    236 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kiger, Triber Facelift Spied on Test