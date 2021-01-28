Renault Kiger to be equipped with Ceat tyres

- These tyres are designed to provide low rolling resistance and a host of other features due to its advanced construction.

- The SecuraDrive range of tyres will be used on all variants of the Renault Kiger B-SUV.

After recently tying up with Nissan as the original equipment partner for the Nissan Magnite, Ceat Tyres has now announced yet another association; this time with Renault for its new Kiger B-SUV.

Ceat will be supplying the SecuraDrive range of tyres for all versions of the Renault Kiger. This product has been created specifically for the premium sedan segment and compact SUVs like the Renault Kiger. In fact, the tyre performance has even been validated by Renault.

These high performance tyres claim to offer outstanding control and comfort at all speeds. Its unique chamfered shoulder-blocks along with an asymmetric tread pattern ensure precise vehicle control and low noise. The tyre is also designed to provide low rolling resistance due to its advanced silica polymer compound.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres, said, “We are thrilled to announce our continued association with Renault for the launch of the new Renault Kiger B-SUV. Ceat has partnered with Renault in the past for the Renault Triber. A company like Renault continuing to choose us as the OEM partner reinstates the fact that Ceat has top-notch product offerings.”