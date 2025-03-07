Renault Kiger Facelift Testing Begins in India

Expected to be launched in the coming months

Will get cosmetic updates inside-out

Short on the heels of launching the MY25 iteration of the Kiger, Renault has commenced public road tests of the facelifted Kiger on Indian soil. A set of spy images shared on the web give us a first look at the updated sub-four-metre SUV.

As seen in the images, the new Kiger facelift is expected to get a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, horizontally aligned LED DRLs, clear lens LED taillights, rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess. Also up for offer could be new alloy wheels.

Inside, the facelifted Renault Kiger is likely to get revised upholstery, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, larger infotainment system, and more. It could be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms, paired with manual, AMT, and CVT gearboxes.

Image Source