    Renault Kiger Facelift Testing Begins in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault Kiger Facelift Testing Begins in India
    • Expected to be launched in the coming months
    • Will get cosmetic updates inside-out

    Short on the heels of launching the MY25 iteration of the Kiger, Renault has commenced public road tests of the facelifted Kiger on Indian soil. A set of spy images shared on the web give us a first look at the updated sub-four-metre SUV.

    Renault Kiger Front View

    As seen in the images, the new Kiger facelift is expected to get a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, horizontally aligned LED DRLs, clear lens LED taillights, rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess. Also up for offer could be new alloy wheels.

    Renault Kiger Rear View

    Inside, the facelifted Renault Kiger is likely to get revised upholstery, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, larger infotainment system, and more. It could be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms, paired with manual, AMT, and CVT gearboxes.

