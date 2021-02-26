CarWale
    Renault Kiger deliveries to begin on 3 March, 2021

    Desirazu Venkat

    Renault Kiger deliveries to begin on 3 March, 2021

    -Launched at Rs 5.45 lakh on 15 February 

    -Four variants across two engine options 

    Deliveries of the recently launched Renault Kiger will begin on 3 March, 2021 at dealerships across the country. This is the French automaker’s latest B-SUV and is being offered across four variants, two engine and three gearbox options. Prices start at Rs 5.45 lakh and top out at Rs 9.55 lakh. We have already driven the Renault Kiger and you can read that here or watch our video below. 

    The Kiger was showcased in concept form last year and signified Renault’s entry into the highly competitive B-segment of the Indian car market. It’s their rival for the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Prices for the Renault Kiger (Introductory ex-showroom Delhi)

    Kiger Energy MT RXE - Rs 5.45 lakh

    Kiger Energy MT RXL - Rs 6.14 lakh

    Kiger Energy MT RXT - Rs 6.60 lakh

    Kiger Energy MT RXZ - Rs 7.55 lakh

    Kiger Easy R-AMT RXL - Rs 6.59 lakh

    Kiger Easy R-AMT RXT - Rs 7.05 lakh

    Kiger Easy R-AMT RXZ - Rs 8 lakh

    Kiger Turbo MT RXL - Rs 7.14 lakh

    Kiger Turbo MT RXT - Rs 7.60 lakh

    Kiger Turbo MT RXZ - Rs 8.55 lakh

    Kiger X-Tronic CVT RXT - Rs 8.60 lakh

    Kiger X-Tronic CVT RXZ - Rs 9.55 lakh 

