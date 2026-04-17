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    Renault Is Taking on the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter with a Two-car Fight

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Renault Is Taking on the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter with a Two-car Fight
    • Next-generation Triber and Kiger Will Be Shown This Year
    • New RGEP Platform for Sub-compact Models

    New-generation Models

    Renault recently announced that it would introduce new generations of the Kiger and Triber for the Indian car market later in 2026. These will be the second generation for both models, and this time will be underpinned by the French automaker's new RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) which it has designed for its sub-Rs. 10 lakh models. The new platform replaces the CMF-A base and will allow Renault to bring in more electronics, bigger screens, software-defined functions, and also introduce a split underbody CNG tank as a part of the deal. It will also allow them to make the Triber a better offering in the fleet market.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Change in Hierarchy

    But all of these changes have a much bigger implication for both the Triber and Kiger as it will allow Renault to take a two-prong approach to go up against the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and future compact models from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The arrival of the Bridger sub-compact SUV in 2027 will create a two-fold approach for Renault to enter this segment and, more than likely, succeed in terms of volumes. The Bridger will become Renault's prized fighter against cars like the Sonet, Venue, XUV 3XO, Brezza, Fronx, Taisor, and the Tata Nexon.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Weapons in the Fight

    The new Triber and Kiger's biggest weapons in their fight against the Punch and Exter will be the established name they have created for themselves. One of the only three-row, seven-seat models under Rs. 10 lakh, whilst the other has established itself as a competent, stylish, and powerful SUV with enough in terms of space and power. The new-generation push means it will come with bigger screens, LED light packages, more cameras, better interiors, and of course, an underbody CNG tank right from the factory. In terms of SUVs and MPVs, this is still a nascent segment and there is a lot of potential for volumes, especially for a company like Renault, which views India as one of its top four markets in the world.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Of course, this push also means that Renault's smallest will not find its way to a new generation. The automaker was relatively tight-lipped about the future of the Kwid but indicated that the lifespan of the current generation of the car will be pushed before relegation to the history books. With more and more Indians looking to buy larger cars, the appeal of micros like the Kwid has been on the wane for a few years now.

    Engine Shot

    Bigger Plans for India

    Renault recently announced that it will launch seven new vehicles in India by 2030, all underpinned by two new platforms. RGEP for the entry-level models, whilst the Bridger and above will be underpinned by the RGMP platform. In addition, India will become one of Renault's top four markets and will be a hub for tech, exports, and, of course, sales.

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